Hermosillo, Sonora.- Based on the Approved Police Report (IPH) and the test data collected at the scene of the events, personnel from The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office initiated investigations to find those responsible for the homicide of a male.

Through the Control, Command, Communication, Computing, Coordination and Intelligence Center (C5i) it was learned, at 12:39 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, of the lifeless body of a person on public roads.

Personnel from the Attorney General of the State of Sonora (FGJE) went to Juan José Aguirre street between October 12 and Monteverde, Balderrama neighborhood, where Rubén Gerardo, 24, identified by relatives, was left dead.

From the scene, Expert Services personnel collected a shell casing from a handgun, a metal hand lock known as “handcuffs”, elements of the Ministerial Agency for Criminal Investigation (AMIC) conducted interviews with witnesses.

At the moment it was established that only screams were heard and there were jerks between the victim and other people, later there was detonation of a firearm and starting of vehicles to leave the place at excessive speed.

Agents of the State Public Security Police (PESP) acted as the first responder authority, with elements belonging to the State Security Board also attending. Investigations by the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office continue.