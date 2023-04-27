Producers from Sonora undertook a march in defense of fair prices for corn and wheat.

The march started around 7:00 today at the height of Don Sonora Station and at a semi-slow pace it advanced along the México 15 highway in a northerly direction, causing vehicular traffic to advance at a semi-slow pace at times, which led to the formation of long lines, even inconvenience between motorists and carriers.

On the way, they were joined by producers who were waiting for them in front of their respective productive zones and in their units they expressed their main demands: which are to achieve $7,000 for a ton of corn and $8,000 for wheat.

The movement covered the two traffic lanes in the north direction and in the rear part of the caravan It was guarded by two units of the State Police that prevented the drivers and transporters who passed the producers.

Noé López, a producer from the Mayo strong system, stated that the march would go to the city of Obregón, Sonora, where they would join other producers and raise their main demands before the federal authorities.

This is a fair move, he said, given that the corn and wheat harvests are already underway and it is not possible that at this point they have not yet been established fair prices that will allow them to compensate the high costs and obtain a fair utility to meet the main needs of their families.