just like last week Sinaloan producers They held a demonstration along the Mexico 15 highway from El Carrizo to Culiacán, demanding that guarantee prices for corn and wheat be defined, their colleagues from Sonora did the same yesterday, who mobilized from Don Station to Ciudad Obregón for the same reason, especially because in the case of wheat they are already 30 percent advanced in threshing and it is unheard of for them that the price of that cereal continues without agreeing, because that has them immersed in uncertainty.

The governor of sinaloa He had a meeting last Wednesday in Mexico City with the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, to see that same issue of prices, but it only served to lengthen the uncertainty of the men in the countryside, since he was not able to get them to define him. nothing and that point was left for a better occasion, while the Sonoran producers trust that their state president, Alfonso Durazo, will get something, because on Sunday he will visit President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to see if he does give them the answer they so long for , and which consists of paying 7 thousand pesos per ton of corn and 8 thousand for wheat.

The delay in defining the guarantee prices could be catastrophic for the producers, or that they do not reach the value that they request, since that could mean that many better choose to rent their land the next cycle as it is unaffordable for them, because they do not understand that while agricultural inputs continue to rise, they have less support from the federal government, which only puts at risk the food sovereignty that is so widely proclaimed AMLO.

