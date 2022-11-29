Sonora is popular for its exquisite gastronomy, landscapes, traditions and dances, it is also a State of Mexico in which feminine beauty is invaluable, as proof of this, a Sonora Police goes viral for her great body, angel face and charisma on TikTok.

The beauty of the security agent is invaluable, but on social networks it has grown like foam due to the videos she shares on the digital platform of Asian origin in which she shows that her talent, empathy and energy is unprecedented.

One of the most viewed clips of the Sonora Police, in her account (@ lesl426) is where she shows the transformation from wearing her work uniform to when she wears a party dress.

During the clip, an image is seen in which he wears the black uniform that represents the Municipal Police, with thel hair tied up and glasses onwhile in the background he is seen with a much quieter style when carrying a tiny pink dress and the hair back.

velascothrough his audiovisual content, shares that he works as a Police in the State of Sonora, where every day he watches over the good of the community where he lives.

While on his social networks he shares humor clips, in which he makes videos with trending audios and lets his imagination run wild.

Therefore, it catches thousands of Internet users, since with their eyes seeing the camera hypnotizes them, while with his funny moments share excitement and joy.

Internet users fill her with pleasant messages in each publication, and send her greetings from different parts of the Mexican country, since the woman who works for the Municipal Police steals their hearts by sharing their good and bad moments on social networks.