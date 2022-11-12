Ciudad Obregon, Sonora.- A man found death when presumably I was trying to get copper in a register of Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), in Ciudad ObregonSonora.

In social networks circulate a video of a few seconds where the particular buzz of the electric shock.

In the clip you can see how the spark turns into a column of fire and then a smoke, while a woman’s voice is heard asking: “Is it a fireis it from the light?

The unfortunate event was recorded on the night of last Wednesday, November 9, at 30 and Calle Michoacán, behind the Ley store, in Ciudad Obregon, the man was electrocuted.

It was the same residents of the sector who recorded the tragic moment.