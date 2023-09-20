Sonora.- Authorities of the state of Sonora they investigate the Illegal deprivation of freedom committed against Yuritzie “N” 29 years old old.

She was “lifted up” at around 7:33 p.m. this Tuesday in Alley Internacional, between 14th and 15th streets, in San Luis Rio Coloradois detailed in a bulletin.

The State Attorney General’s Office opened a research portfolio for this case.

As a first working hypothesis, a possible revenge from a criminal group that operates in the area, well The now affected woman allegedly worked for “El Temo”, a subject who was involved in drug dealing and who was found dead a few days ago in the Gulf of Santa Clara..

As background, there is information that Yuritzie “N” moved from the Gulf of Santa Clara to San Luis Río Coloradoafter receive a series of threats from members of a criminal cell.