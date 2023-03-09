After the project failed Zionthe solar panel electric car from 25,000 euros which was supposed to make this mobility technology accessible to the general public, They are Motors announced that it has signed a second purchase order with a passenger car manufacturer, one of the 10 largest in the world. The purpose of the order is the delivery of solar panels for a vehicle body, so that, together with the German start-up, the automaker is able to explore integrating this technology into its own cars. The company announced the first order from a passenger car maker in December last year. This brings the company’s total number of customers and partners for its solar technology to 25, a significant increase from 10 partners at the time of the company’s IPO 15 months ago.

The company has developed solar-powered electronics for high voltage automotive use cases, such as passenger cars. Sono Motors has specialized in a unique manufacturing method to seamlessly integrate solar cells into polymer for use in the exterior of a passenger car. Solar charging allows for greater convenience for the vehicle owner, less reliance on battery charging infrastructure, and lower running costs compared to conventional BEVs. Automakers and fleet operators can use the Company’s proprietary technology in their products to retrofit existing vehicles or for new production vehicles, to extend the range of BEVs or to comply with emissions regulations.

“We see an entire industry moving towards integrating solar into vehicles. We believe we are leading the way with our patented polymer-based solar technology for passenger vehicles”, said Laurin Hahnco-founder and CEO of Sono Motors. “Furthermore, we believe that the sharp increase in EV sales and the relatively slower growth of charging stations will create a bottleneck for wider EV adoption. We believe that many people living in apartments without private access to charging stations will also be reluctant to buy electric vehicles in the coming years due to uncertainty about whether suitable charging options will be found. This will put even more focus on electric vehicles with solar integration.”