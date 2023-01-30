Sono Motors has announced the extension of its #savesion campaign to find the necessary funds to get his on the road electric car with solar panels. The German start-up is continuing talks with new potential investors while in parallel carrying out the development of the Sion (with the first crash tests carried out in Italy) which should reach the pre-production phase by the first half of 2023. The campaign started on 8 December 2022 and was extended for one month until 28 February 2023

“Our plan to send a clear signal to both the market and investors through an increasing number of deposits, payment commitments and additional sources of almost €50m appears to be working – explained Laurin Hahn, co-founder and CEO of Sono Motors. “We are in discussions with potential investors and we believe that the extension of the campaign will allow us to reach our target of around 100 million euros and move forward with the Sion programme. The engagement of thousands of community members has once again demonstrated the market demand for the Sion. The determination we feel from the thousands of calls, emails and personal interactions with the community, combined with the curious feedback of numerous potential investors, empowers us to continue both the campaign and our fight for Sion, our affordable, climate-friendly product and unprecedented mobility solution”.

The #savesion campaign to date has raised approx 44,000 bookings, about half of these made by private individuals who have already deposited the expected down payment to then proceed with the purchase of the car. These bookings and pre-orders are potentially equivalent to a net sales volume of around €1 billion, assuming all of them translate into sales. The more than 1,500 new private bookings for Sion since the start of the campaign in December 2022 bode well for Sono Motors which therefore counts on having the necessary liquidity available to complete the project.

“Every single day is worth investing in the future and that is why we made the decision to extend the campaign – added Jona Christians, co-founder and CEO of Sono Motors – We’ve already met more than 5,000 people in 13 different cities on our European tour, with thousands of people experiencing the Zion firsthand on test drives, and we’ve just announced 12 additional stops to come. We owe it to these pioneers not to give up yet. We owe them more time to activate even more people eager to revolutionize mobility. Now it’s up to all of us to fight. Fight for Zion, fight for the future and fight for a world without fossil fuels”. Just days before the extension of the funding campaign for the Sion project, Sono Motors secured €1.46 million in funding from the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Agency (CINEA) to boost the development of the solar panel technology that the company owns.