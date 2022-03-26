Sonny Colbrelli wants to come home. After three days at the University Hospital of Girona, where he has undergone numerous cardiorespiratory tests that have not clarified the origin of his arrhythmia, the 31-year-old Italian cyclist will fly to Padua in the next few hours to be treated by the team of the Dr. Domenico Corrado, according to what has been advanced La Gazzetta dello Sport. Corrado is an eminence of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, a ventricular defect that already claimed the life of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori in 2018. Colbrelli, who stopped after crossing the finish line in the first stage of the Volta a Catalunya, had bronchitis problems that already prevented him from starting at Milan-San Remo a week ago.

Ramón Brugada, head of Cardiology at the Girona Hospital, has been taking care of the Italian since he was admitted last Monday. Colbrelli is upbeat and in a good mood. Lying in bed, he shares all the signs of affection he receives on social networks. He is lucky to be able to tell. “In Padua, Sonny will have to make important decisions. He will have to choose which defibrillator to implant, and then with his family, the doctor and the team, they will have to think about what to do with cycling, ”says Brugada.

The reason is simple. Had he not had the help of a doctor and, above all, a defibrillator at the time of the arrhythmia, the Italian could have died on the spot. This has been confirmed this week in The Newspaper of Catalonia Álex Flor, Volta doctor who saved the Italian’s life with the defibrillator at the Sant Feliu de Guixols finish line.

Flor assures that, immersed in the tension of the moment, Colbrelli responded positively to the first discharge of the device: “Luckily, we acted quite quickly”. In ventricular arrest, the action time is 10 minutes, according to specialists. Each minute of delay supposes a 10% less chance of resurrecting the affected person.

The automatic defibrillator that Colbrelli will have implanted, also called an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), is a small battery-powered device that is placed on the chest to monitor the heart’s rhythm and detect irregular heartbeats. In case of detecting an anomaly, the device can automatically reverse it by means of electrical discharges.

It is the same device that was implanted in Christian Eriksen, a Danish soccer player who, at the age of 29, suffered a cardiac arrest similar to Colbrelli’s during a match at the last European Championship. Eight months after his disappearance, Eriksen returned to play for Brentford. The Danish has returned this week to a call with his selection, 10 months after the incident.

Even so, it is still early to know if Colbrelli will be able to follow in Eriksen’s footsteps. Luis Serratosa, a sports doctor at the Quirón Clinic, warns that implanting an automatic defibrillator in the Italian does not guarantee that he will compete again: “It will not be easy.” In fact, in the central registry of athletes who compete with a defibrillator, no cyclist appears.

For Brugada, the main thing now is not going back on the road: “I’m not interested in the team, the money, the profession or the sporting activity. I only think about health. Colbrelli was very lucky and was saved, but he is 31 years old and has a long life ahead of him with his loved ones.” The professor assures that difficult decisions await Colbrelli in the coming days, but he trusts that “he is in very good hands.”

