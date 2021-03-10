The world of the All Blacks begins to have historical casualties. A few days ago Dan Carter, one of the best rugby players, said goodbye to the sport where he won everything with the New Zealand National Team. Now another important player is added such as Sonny bill williams, who confirmed it on an Australian television show.

“I was humble enough to understand that the old knee could no longer meet the demands, even if the mind wanted“said the two-time world champion on Channel Nine in Australia.

The 35-year-old rugby player made 58 matches and scored 80 points in the New Zealand black jersey. “I would like to be remembered only as a brother, a man who just gave you a chance. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but I tried to learn from its lessons, “noted the ‘offload king’.

WHAT A MAN! Retired from professional rugby Sonny Bill Williams, 2-time Rugby World Cup champion, King of Offload and star of unforgettable moments Thanks Sonny! Leave your message pic.twitter.com/4YeUSiyWSJ – World Rugby ES (@WorldRugby_ES) March 10, 2021

The former rugbier, committed to social issues, came to play several times in Argentina with the national team and, in 2017, he was in Barrio 31 Carlos Mugica, in Retiro, where he visited neighbors and members of Botines Solidarios, a civil society organization working on site.

Present. Sonny Bill Williams, always a starter with the All Blacks, played the 2018 Rugby Championship against Los Pumas. Photo: Juan Mabromata / AFP

The back played three World Cups and was world champion in New Zealand 2011. England 2015 and reached the semifinals in Japan 2019 adding 19 World Cup matches and six tries. His last team was Sydney roosters, where he will continue as the club’s ambassador.

Away from the grass, he will continue to be linked to sports: it will be with gloves and on top of a ring. He boxed from 2009 to 2015 in the heavyweight category. It was not bad because he did not lose any of the 7 fights he has to his credit, three of them were by KO.

“I spoke to my manager. I said, ‘Brother, I think I’m looking forward to getting in the ring for a couple of years, I’m 35.’ Obviously I spoke to my wife first and she was shocked, but as usual, she supported me.” .