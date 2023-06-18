Sonneberg is a small German city like any other. Its 23,000 inhabitants walk through a pleasant center without being particularly pretty and boast of housing the German Toy Museum, which attracts some tourism to this former Eastern municipality located at the foot of the Thuringian forest. But neither one thing nor the other has placed them in the headlines of the Berlin press. They have done some predictably anodyne elections in the homonymous district, of which they are the capital, which have ended up shaking national politics and bringing the famous German sanitary cordon to the far right to the fore.

On June 11, Robert Sesselman, the candidate of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), swept 47% of the vote, more than 10 points ahead of his rival from the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU). ), Jurgen Köpper. The results caused some surprise and much concern. Was Sonneberg going to have the dubious honor of being the first district (56,500 inhabitants) run by the extreme right in the entire country? This is how this city, with its elegant almost hundred-year-old town hall, has placed itself at the center of the political earthquake that has caused the dizzying growth of the AfD in recent weeks.

The formation has climbed positions in the polls to reach second place, tied with the chancellor’s Social Democratic party, Olaf Scholz, or surpassing it, depending on which demoscopic house is consulted. Never since its creation, in 2012, had it aroused so much support, between 17% and 19%. This on a national scale, because what really worries the rest of the parties is what happens in the länder eastern, the federal states that were once part of the communist German Democratic Republic (GDR). The electoral research institute Forsa has carried out the exercise of observing what East Germany would vote for – excluding the capital, Berlin – if there were elections now: that the AfD would win them handily, with 32% of the vote.

“So much effort to promote tourism and now we are going to be known as the city of the extreme right,” laments a municipal employee. Above all, one word is heard in the center of the town, near the also much-visited Teddy Bear Museum: “discontent”. It is the first thing Anja May, 54, a social worker, mentions when she is asked why her neighbors have voted en masse for the AfD. “Money is scarce and they see that it is not used for what it should be used for: education, nurseries, care for the elderly. People are fed up with The Greens and everything they are doing wrong in Berlin, ”she says, surprised because it is the second time in a few days that a journalist has approached her on the street.

Political gatherings and analysis spaces in newspapers do not talk about anything else. What happens in eastern Germany? Whose fault is it? Can anything be done before next year’s regional elections in the länder eastern Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg? It is precisely in these three regions that the AfD is strongest, points out Franco delle Donne, PhD in Political Communication from the Free University of Berlin and co-author of the book ultra epidemic. “In addition, this year there are communal elections, that is, there is a campaign, and the AfD speech is circulating.”

A family walks through the center of Sonneberg on June 15. Elena Sevillano

The far-right party, under surveillance by German intelligence services for being suspected of threatening constitutional values, has entered a third phase. He started out as a eurosceptic in the heat of the euro crisis; it evolved into a rejection of immigration after the 2015 refugee crisis, and with the pandemic it tried to take advantage of the protests against the restrictions. He did not succeed, but since then he has known how to “appear as a party option that capitalizes on discontent,” says Delle Donne. Several things are combined in the vote for the AfD: disappointment with the government, fear of the negative effects of the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis, and disenchantment with the other parties, he lists. In the east, moreover, there is a particularity: surveys of satisfaction with democracy offer significantly lower figures than in the rest of the country.

“There is a huge disappointment with politics in general and people do not want to vote for the usual parties,” says Norbert Leipold-Beck, 72, in front of the City Hall. A retired couple, CDU voters, take turns explaining that, right or wrong, their neighbors are fed up. “But if the AfD came to power, people would realize what they voted for and would regret it, I’m sure. I understand the frustration, but the AfD is too dangerous, too dangerous”, he repeats. They prefer not to give their name.

Neither does a young woman, the only one who admits to EL PAÍS having voted for the extreme right. She is 25 years old and assures that “there is nothing for German citizens”: “You work and work and the end of the month comes and you have no money left, and there are more and more foreigners. I have nothing against them, but our country gives them everything for free. You see them with new cell phones, new shoes, very chic, they go out to eat here and there”.

“Our land. Our rules”

She is sitting in front of a kebab restaurant, with her two-year-old son in the cart, while she waits for a takeaway order to be served. On the street are AfD election posters, where a smiling Sesselman promises: “Our land. Our rules”. Almost all the restaurants in the center are run by residents of foreign descent. “I have nothing against them, they work and earn what they have,” she says, pointing to the boy, of Turkish origin, who calls her to pick up the bag of food. As an example of the misuse of public funds, she cites one that is close to her: her son’s nursery costs her 250 euros a month. She believes that the AfD “will care more about German citizens.”

One of the many food and hospitality businesses in Sonneberg run by neighbors of foreign origin. Elena Sevillano

Social worker Gabi Köhler-Terz, 55, defends that it is a xenophobic party, but that the majority of its voters are not. “In Germany everything is much more expensive. People no longer know how to pay for heating. Gasoline is through the roof. And the extreme right makes big promises. This city is open and tolerant, they don’t have far-right ideas, I don’t think so. They vote like this as a protest, ”she says at the headquarters of an association, Miteinander, which is dedicated, among other things, to housing migrant adolescents who have no family in Germany. And they, she affirms, have never felt fear or been attacked in any way: “There is more racism in other places, although it is true that here if you do not have a German last name it costs ten times more to rent a flat.”

The protest vote explains the support for the AfD in the east, a trend that “has accelerated,” explains Peter Matuschek, head of the Department of Political and Social Research at the Forsa polling institute. But that is by no means new. In the last general elections, in September 2021, the party with the most votes in Thuringia and Saxony was already the AfD. Although there are still some economic differences (average salary, pension, unemployment…) between the former two Germanys, the key would rather be in different political cultures, less support for NATO and the EU and a certain rejection of the post-materialist world of the West, enumerates Matuschek. The data also shows that in the east there is more xenophobia, despite the fact that the immigration rate is lower.

In Sonneberg the cordon sanitaire has been activated. All the parties have agreed to support the CDU candidate in the second round — forced since none of the candidates has exceeded 50% of the votes — of the district elections, which is held on June 25. The veto of the extreme right remains unshakable in Germany, where this week the leader of the Christian Democrats, Friedrich Merz, forcefully stated again that his party will never agree with the AfD, neither in the European Parliament, nor in the Bundestag nor in the parliaments regional.

The city and the rest of the region have a lot at stake. The mayor of Sonneberg, the independent Heiko Voigt, believes that citizens have voted more federally than district-wise, and points to the lessons to be drawn from what happened: “What the result of the first vote makes clear to me is that politicians have to take the fears of the population very seriously.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.