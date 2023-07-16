DA five meter tall bear looks through the shop window. When a customer enters the store, hundreds of other pairs of black eyes look at them. They belong to the teddy bears waiting for buyers at “Bear Martin” in Sonneberg. The stuffed animals are handcrafted: made of fabric or crocheted, filled with wool or fleece, in all colors, fur lengths and sizes. One unique follows the next.

As cute as the bears are, business with them is tough. The production of plush toys is a dying craft. Nevertheless, Sina Martin took over the family business Martin Bären GmbH twelve years ago. Velvet factory and museum in the center of Sonneberg. She was in her early twenties and in the middle of studying business informatics. The company was almost a hundred years old.

Since then she has been fighting her way through. She built up an online shop, which brings in a large part of the turnover. She is also on the board of the toy club, which she co-founded a year ago. He is committed to emphasizing Sonneberg’s history as a town of toy crafts and to making the city center more attractive again. Martin takes her fate into her own hands.



The entrepreneur wishes that Sonneberg would become better known, but not for a resentful district administrator.

Image: Dominique Wollniok



For many a typical southern Thuringian biotope

On a trip through the district of Sonneberg, her teddy bear shop is the first stop. We also meet a trade unionist and a works council, a representative of the employers’ association and the president of the local chamber of commerce and industry. So it became a journey that gives information about the mentality of the people here in southern Thuringia.







“I always find it difficult to demand support from others for one’s own situation,” says Sina Martin. Frustration doesn’t help anyone. When the pandemic broke out and when energy prices later rose, she instead relied on cohesion and energy. “I’m not one of those frustrated voters.” The petite woman with dark brown hair looks over the counter. “Come to the craft room.”



Right next to the entrance of “Bear Martin”: A five meter tall teddy bear

Image: Dominique Wollniok



Sina Martin is an entrepreneur in Germany’s best-known district. Almost a month ago, Robert Stuhlmann was elected District Administrator. This makes him the first AfD politician to hold such an office. 14,992 citizens voted for him – thirty-one percent of the eligible voters. But on election day it was enough for a narrow majority of fifty-three percent of the votes. Democratically elected representative of a party that wants to overthrow the existing order.

Stuhlmann is the chief municipal officer of a district that, for many, is a typical southern Thuringian biotope. The region is characterized by a lack of skilled workers, the supplier industry and a crumbling infrastructure. In these areas, the AfD succeeds in “the balancing act between entrepreneurs and the petty bourgeoisie, who feel culturally devalued and economically bullied,” says economic sociologist Klaus Dörre from the University of Jena.