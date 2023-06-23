Home page politics

There will be a runoff election in Sonneberg on Sunday. The AfD candidate Stuhlberg got almost 47 percent. It wasn’t just a “protest election”.

Sonneberg – Die AfD is currently experiencing a survey high. This year, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified the party as a right-wing extremist “suspected case”. Therefore, the eyes are now directed towards Sonneberg. The runoff election between AfD candidate Robert Stuhlmann and CDU candidate Jürgen Köpper will take place in the Thuringian district on Sunday (June 25).

Previously, there was almost in the district election 47 percent for the AfD candidate. In Thuringia, the first AfD district administrator in Germany could be elected – even the left in Thuringia called for the election CDU on. The President of the Thuringian Association of Municipalities and Cities Michael Brychcy (CDU), however, does not want to categorically rule out talks with the AfD. “Not everyone in this party is fascist,” he told MDR Thuringia afterwards.

Earlier this month, the German Institute for Human Rights presented an analysis. “In terms of its danger to the free democratic basic order, the AfD has now reached a degree that it could be banned by the Federal Constitutional Court in accordance with Article 21 of the Basic Law,” it says.

AfD: Human Rights Institute criticizes Björn Höcke’s course

According to the Human Rights Institute, the AfD is already a far-right party because of its program. It aims to abolish the guarantee of human dignity enshrined in Article 1 of the Basic Law. “In addition, the course promoted in particular by Björn Höcke, which is based on the tyranny of National Socialism, is increasingly gaining ground within the AfD,” it said. Bjorn Höcke is the Thuringian AfD state chairman.

Victory for AfD man in Sonneberg would be a nationwide signal

What would be the consequences of a victory for AfD man Stuhlberg in Thuringia? The political scientist André Brodocz remarked on this in an interview with the daily mirror suggests that this case is actually about the election of an official who is responsible for the execution of laws.: “He cannot make a big contribution, especially not when it comes to federal political issues.”

According to polls, many vote for the AfD purely out of protest. However, Brodocz noted that there is now a “solid” AfD core electorate, in Thuringia and also in the federal government: “I estimate their share at 15 percent.” The political scientist pointed out that only 50 percent of those eligible to vote in Sonneberg had voted , almost a quarter of the population. This corresponds to the nationwide polls.

If Stuhlmann came into office, the signal would still be clear in Brodocz’s opinion: “A vote for the AfD is no longer a vote taken.”

Runoff election with AfD man in Thuringia “not an original East German problem”

Sociologist Matthias Quent takes a similar view. “With the post, the Höcke-AfD would get many new stages,” he said tagesschau.de. Although that would “damage” the perception of East Germany as a whole, he believes, the situation is not an “originally East German” phenomenon: “Such constellations can be found in various EU countries”. In an international comparison of the right-wing parties, however, the AfD is positioned “particularly extreme”.

AfD in the runoff – a selection

As in the run-off election in Sonneberg, candidates from the right-wing party were about to be elected to office. A selection:

cottbus , Brandenburg. 2022: Tobias Schick (SPD/68.2 percent) – Lars Schieske (AfD/ 31.4 percent ).

, Brandenburg. 2022: Tobias Schick (SPD/68.2 percent) – Lars Schieske (AfD/ ). Gera Thuringia, 2019: Julian Vonarb (independent/69.8 percent) – Dieter Laudenbach (AfD/ 30.2 percent )

Thuringia, 2019: Julian Vonarb (independent/69.8 percent) – Dieter Laudenbach (AfD/ ) Gorlitz Saxony, 2019: Octavian Ursu (CDU/55.2 percent) – Sebastian Wippel (AfD/ 44.8 percent ).

Saxony, 2019: Octavian Ursu (CDU/55.2 percent) – Sebastian Wippel (AfD/ ). Guben Brandenburg, 2018: Fred Mahrow (CDU/58.4 percent) – Daniel Münschke (AfD/ 41.6 percent ).

Brandenburg, 2018: Fred Mahrow (CDU/58.4 percent) – Daniel Münschke (AfD/ ). Oder-Spree (district) Brandenburg, 2023: Frank Steffen (SPD/52.4 percent) – Rainer Galla (AfD/ 47.6 percent )

Brandenburg, 2023: Frank Steffen (SPD/52.4 percent) – Rainer Galla (AfD/ ) Raguhn-Jessnitz Saxony-Anhalt, 2023: Hannes Loth (AfD/ 40.7 percent ) – Nils Naumann (non-party/36.9 percent) –> Runoff date on July 2, 2023

Saxony-Anhalt, 2023: Hannes Loth (AfD/ ) – Nils Naumann (non-party/36.9 percent) –> Spree-Neisse (district) Brandenburg, 2018: Harald Altekrüger (CDU/60.8 percent) – Steffen Kubitzki (AfD/ 39.2 percent )

Brandenburg, 2018: Harald Altekrüger (CDU/60.8 percent) – Steffen Kubitzki (AfD/ ) Spremberg Brandenburg, 2021: Christine Herntier (independent, 60.4 percent) – Michael Hanko (AfD/ 39.6 percent )

Brandenburg, 2021: Christine Herntier (independent, 60.4 percent) – Michael Hanko (AfD/ ) SchwerinMecklenburg-Western Pomerania, 2023: Rico Badenschier (SPD/67.8 percent) – Leif-Erik Holm (AfD/32.2 percent).

Before Sonneberg runoff: CSU boss Söder sees “national Höcke sect”

CSU party leader Markus Soder meanwhile, recently expressed his opinion on the right-wing populists as follows: “The Bavarian AfD – that must be clear to everyone – is part of the national Höcke sect.”

An application to ban the AfD would have to be submitted to the Federal Constitutional Court by the Federal Government, Bundestag or Bundesrat. The Human Rights Institute points out that, in addition to the legal chances of success, the actual decision to initiate ban proceedings naturally depends on other, including political, considerations.

A survey recently provided an insight into the AfD electorate. Another survey said that the AfD overtook the SPD nationwide. The most sensational recent message was: The AfD wants to put forward a candidate for chancellor. (frs)