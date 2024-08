Are we experiencing a revolution of war?

Von Sönke Neitzel, Frank Leidenberger 30.08.2024

Zaporizhia, Ukraine, February 2024: A soldier launches a drone that has a payload of up to 15 kilograms and is equipped with a thermal imaging camera.dpa

If the German army wanted to fight without armed drones in the future, it would be as if the Imperial Army had refused to arm aircraft. Why we need innovative cooperation between the arms industry, start-ups, research institutes and the German army. A guest article.