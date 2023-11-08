Sonkajärvi | The man took the paramedic hostage and shot in the apartment

According to the Eastern Finland police, a man took a paramedic hostage on Saturday in a private apartment in Sonkajärvi. There was also another paramedic who was able to escape the situation.

Man took a paramedic hostage in Sonkajärvi in ​​Pohjois-Savo on Saturday, Eastern Finland police informs.

The situation happened in a private apartment. There were two paramedics, one of whom was able to escape from the apartment. The other was forced into the apartment at gunpoint. When the second paramedic was able to escape, the man is suspected of firing an unlicensed weapon inside the apartment.

According to the police, the man tried to get medicine for himself from the paramedics.

The police according to the man’s apprehension went peacefully after negotiations. The participants were not physically injured in the situation.

The police are investigating the incident as attempted murder, hostage-taking, attempted aggravated robbery, violent resistance to an official, unlawful threat, firearms offense and drug use offense.