Sonkajärvi | A car and a trailer full of dynamite and teddy bears went off the road

Dynamite A passenger car carrying a trailer derailed from the road in Sonkajärvi in ​​Pohjois-Savo early Tuesday morning, says the Eastern Finland Police Department. The explosives were not damaged in the accident, and the situation did not pose a danger to outsiders.

The police do not know why the car combination ran off the road. In addition to dynamite, the vehicle combination had also carried teddy bears.

The driver of the passenger car was slightly injured in the accident. The police have filed a criminal complaint about the incident for endangering traffic safety and the violation of transporting dangerous substances.