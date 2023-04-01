













Sonic’s death is real and you can play it on steam for April Fool’s Day

The murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is a visual novel and point and click adventure that takes place on Amy’s birthday, where she throws a murder mystery party for all her friends aboard the Mirage Express.

Users can play as a new character starting work on the Mirage Express. When the blue hedgehog becomes the game’s victim, everyone makes an effort to solve the mystery behind the murder.

Source: Sega

You will interrogate characters from the series, you will investigate and try to find out if it really is an innocent game or something much more sinister, to put it in a way to make it sound really dramatic.

Best of all, the game is available through Steam and free.

We also recommend: Sega would be working on a new Sonic game with Unreal Engine

Speaking of Sonic, here he comes June 23. sonic origins plus which is the union of the classic games of the series with some extra additions that did not come in the original installment. It will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

What do you think of this game for April Fool’s Day? Are you going to try it? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.