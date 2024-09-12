SAW has released the third trailer dedicated to the soundtrack of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONScoming soon October 25th. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to listen to a preview of the new arrangement of “Chaos Island: Act 1“. The song was originally composed by Tomoya OhtaniWhile RBU he curated the remix that we will find in this new chapter of the franchise.

We leave you now with the trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – Chaos Island: Act 1

Source: SAW