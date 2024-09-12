SAW has released the third trailer dedicated to the soundtrack of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONScoming soon October 25th. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to listen to a preview of the new arrangement of “Chaos Island: Act 1“. The song was originally composed by Tomoya OhtaniWhile RBU he curated the remix that we will find in this new chapter of the franchise.
SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – Chaos Island: Act 1
SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS will be released in both digital and physical versions on October 25, 2024 on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the family of systems Nintendo Switch™ And PC.
