SAW shared the story trailer online for SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONSas well as a trailer highlighting the potential of the PS5 version of the game, in collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The game’s synopsis: “When a disturbing omen awakens his memories, Shadow must relive his past. His nemesis, Black Doom, resurfaces and threatens to take over the world. Shadow must journey into his past, confront his painful memories, and unlock dark new powers to save the world.”

Furthermore, during the State of Play last night, it was revealed the “Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack” included in the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game and coming soon December 12th. Thanks to it, it will be possible to play with the cinematic version of Shadow, with the voice of Keanu Reeveswithin a special level.

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store from the next October 25th.

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – Story trailer

PlayStation 5 trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack DLC

Source: SAW away Gematsu