SAW has released the second trailer dedicated to the soundtrack of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONSnext one coming soon October 25th. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to listen to the new arrangement of “Space Colony ARK: Act 1” coming from Sonic Adventure 2. Originally composed by Jun Senouethe remix was made by the composer in collaboration with TeddyLoid.

But let’s enjoy this song in preview!

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – Space Colony ARK: Act 1

Source: SAW