Sega has unveiled an additional pre-order sweetener for Sonic fans who pre-order the physical edition of Sonic X Shadow Generations.

“By popular demand”, all physical pre-orders of Sonic X Shadow will include a reversible cover that allows you to switch to the Japanese cover art.

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – Summer Game Fest Trailer.Watch on YouTube

All players who pre-order Sonic X Shadow will also get a Legacy Skin for Modern Sonic, although the goodies you receive in each edition varies depending on the edition you’re buying and whether it’s physical or digital.

Physical pre-orders will also receive a copy of Gerald Robotnik’s journal, which should be packed with Sonic lore and “details Shadow’s creation”.

By popular demand, ALL physical pre-orders of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS will include a reversible cover featuring the Japanese art for the game! Double the art, double the fun! pic.twitter.com/65ny7krmka —Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) July 19, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Earlier this week, Sega unveiled our first look at two new Shadow x Sonic Generations levels, delving into the Sonic nemesis’ past.

As with the original Sonic Generations, the new separate Shadow campaign will reimagine stages from Shadow’s past. So far, we’ve seen the Space Colony level, inspired by Sonic Adventure 2’s Final Chase. Now, in a new teaser video comparing old and new, two more stages have been revealed based on zones from Sonic Heroes and 2006’s Sonic the Hedgehog.