SAW has released a new trailer dedicated to SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONSnext one coming soon October 25th. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to see a brief comparison between some of the levels in the game and their original counterparts. In fact, within the title there will be many references to the past of the franchise with new versions of stages from previous chapters of the saga.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Source: SAW Street Gematsu