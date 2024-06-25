It’s about a reservation at guaranteed minimum price , so if there is a discount this will be automatically applied to your order. Reservation is free and can be canceled at any time before shipment.

Through Amazon Italy it is now possible to make a reservation Sonic X Shadow Generations for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The release date is October 25, 2024 and the price is €50.98. Just reach this address or use the box you see below.

What Sonic X Shadow Generations includes

This game offers a series of additional contentthat is to say:

Legacy Sonic skin (download code)

Gerald Robotnik’s 28-page diary with texts and sketches by Gerald dedicated to the creation of Shadow in the ARK Space Station

The Sonic Generations remaster (improved graphics and bonuses)

New levels for Shadow

In this game we will be able to play two unique experiences which combine classic and modern Sonic games. We will also be able to take on the role of Shadow with a new campaign and new unique powers and abilities never seen before. This is a self-contained adventure that reveals more details about Shadow’s past.