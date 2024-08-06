SAW has released the first of a series of trailers dedicated to the soundtrack of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONScoming soon October 25th. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to listen to the new arrangement of “Kingdom Valley: Act 1”, which debuted in Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)The remix was composed by Mariko Nanba and remixed by Audissi Studios.

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS will be released in both digital and physical versions on October 25, 2024, starting at €49.99 on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Onethe family of systems Nintendo Switch™ And PC. Fans can pre-order today and receive a legacy skin for contemporary Sonic based on his look from Sonic AdventurePlayers who pre-order the Day One physical edition will also receive Gerald Robotnik’s 28-page journal, chronicling his experiences creating Shadow and the ARK Space Station.

Additionally, by signing up for the newsletter before November 1, 2024, you will receive the Sonic Jam Legacy Skin for Classic Sonic, inspired by Sonic’s first 3D appearance. Visit the official website of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS for full terms and conditions.

