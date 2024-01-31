During tonight's State of Play SAW announced a new title in development: Sonic X Shadow Generations. The title will be available later this fall on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4but it is very likely that it will also arrive on other platforms.

As we can see from the trailer, which you will find at the end of the article, it will be possible to use three different characters within the game: Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic And Shadow. Each of them will have its own personalized gameplay, integrating the best of the franchise into the game.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Sonic X Shadow Generations – Announcement Trailer

Source: SAW