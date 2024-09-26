SAW released the first episode of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – A Dark Beginningan animated series that will accompany the new game. The episode, titled Shadow and Mariawill allow us to dive into the protagonist’s past and discover some memories about his childhood friend.

Here is the schedule for the next episodes:

Episode 2: Finding the Way Back – October 3rd

– October 3rd Episode 3: Towards the ARK – October 10th

We leave you now with the first episode, wishing you as always a good viewing!

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – A Dark Beginning – Episode 1

Source: SAW