SAW released the first episode of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – A Dark Beginningan animated series that will accompany the new game. The episode, titled Shadow and Mariawill allow us to dive into the protagonist’s past and discover some memories about his childhood friend.
Here is the schedule for the next episodes:
- Episode 2: Finding the Way Back – October 3rd
- Episode 3: Towards the ARK – October 10th
We leave you now with the first episode, wishing you as always a good viewing!
SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – A Dark Beginning – Episode 1
SEGA presents the first episode of the animated film “SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – A Dark Beginning”
Today, the Sonic Team has released the first episode of the new animated prologue SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – A dark beginningwhich chronicles the journey into Shadow the Hedgehog’s tragic past, as he faces the origins of his nightmares of conflict and death. The first episode is dedicated to Shadow’s memories of his childhood friend, Maria:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=1s188WNEiqw
Here are the release dates for the next episodes of Sonic X Shadow Generations: A Dark Beginning:
- October 3, 2024 – “Episode 2: Finding the Way Back”
- October 10, 2024 – “Episode 3: Towards the ARK”
SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS will be released in both digital and physical versions on October 25, 2024starting from €49.99 on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Onethe family of systems Nintendo Switch™ And PC. Fans can pre-order today and receive a legacy skin for contemporary Sonic based on his look from Sonic Adventure! Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition can play the game three days early and receive bonus content. Additionally, players who pre-order the Day One physical edition will also receive Gerald Robotnik’s 28-page journal, detailing Shadow’s creation at the Ark Space Station.
Sign up for the newsletter before November 1, 2024 to receive the Sonic Jam legacy skin for Classic Sonic, inspired by Sonic’s first 3D appearance. Visit the official website Of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS for full terms and conditions.
To stay up to date with Sonic the Hedgehog news, follow Sonic on X, Instagram, TikTok And Facebook and sign up to the Twitch channel And YouTube. Don’t forget to check out SEGA’s online store at shop.sega.com to purchase all SEGA branded products.
For more information, visit the official website of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS.
Source: SAW
#SONIC #SHADOW #GENERATIONS #Dark #Beginning #Episode
Leave a Reply