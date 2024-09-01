We are in a time when the favorite hedgehog of video games is taking relevance to end the year, because not long ago the first trailer of his third film was revealed and Sonic X Shadow Generations lwill arrive on consoles to remind us of the character’s best levels. And if all this were not enough, many will be able to get to know one of his best series that was considered lost media for not having a re-release.

We talk about anime Sonic Xwhich was released during the first decade of the 2000s, and which adapts some of the most popular games of this time such as Adventure, Heroes and also BattleIn addition, it incorporates new characters such as Chris, who was designed exclusively for this program in which the blue mammal and his friends are transported from their universe to a more realistic one and must now return with the power of the Chaos Emerald.

On the channel known as Anime! on TMS Official Channel The first 10 episodes of the series have been released on YouTube in the best possible quality, and the best thing is that it is the uncensored version that arrived in Japan, although that includes the language of that country and subtitles completely in English.

Here is the first one:

This is the synopsis of the show:

Sonic X is an anime series based on the popular video game franchise Sonic the Hedgehog, created by SEGA. The series was produced by TMS Entertainment and first aired in Japan in 2003. It was later distributed in other countries, including the United States, where it was broadcast on several television channels. Follows the adventures of Sonic and his friends, who are accidentally transported from their homeworld to planet Earth after a run-in with Dr. Eggman (aka Dr. Robotnik). On Earth, Sonic and his companions, including Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and Cream, form a friendship with a human boy named Chris Thorndyke. Together, they attempt to stop Eggman’s evil plans while searching for a way to return to their homeworld.

Remember that these are only the first 10 episodes out of a total of 78. The material can be purchased in stores such as Amazon in Blu Ray physical format.

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: With this post I discovered that there is a Blu-ray with the Japanese season that is not censored. Now I have to buy it on Amazon, no way.