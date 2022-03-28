We are only a few days away from the premiere of sonic the hedgehog 2. Fortunately, this won’t be the last we see of the blue hedgehog on the big screen. Not only are a third movie and a spin-off series already in development, but the producer of these films has indicated that intends to make a Sonic cinematic universe.

Through an interview, Toby Ascher, producer of the two Sonic the Hedgehog movies, has indicated that Paramount and SEGA intend to create a cinematographic universe of this character, something that could well be a reality considering the extensive catalog of characters and adventures that we have already seen in the past. This was what he commented:

“We’re creating a Sonic Cinematic Universe, so we knew we were going to add characters, like Tails and Knuckles; New to the movies, but loved by gamers around the world.”

Along with the plans already revealed, Rumors point to a spin-off starring Tails, something that could even become a reality. When we think of cinematic universes, the MCU comes to mind, but outside of Marvel heroes, there are very few success stories. However, the SEGA property has the potential to be one of the few that does become a reality in the future.

Editor’s Note:

Although the idea may sound interesting, this remains to be seen. The first reviews of sonic the hedgehog 2 They don’t sound as good as the ones we saw on the first film, but at the end of the day it will all depend on box office performance.

