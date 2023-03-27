Samba de Amigo: Party Central is coming next summer on Nintendo Switch and today SAW reveals the presence of content from Sonic the Hedgehog within the rhythm game. These are the two famous songs “Escape From the City” Of Sonic Adventure And “Fist Bump” Of Sonic Forcesas well as a level based on Sonic Adventure 2, City Escapein which Sonic will dance together with Amigo.

More information is available below.

Sonic the HedgehogTM lands in Samba de Amigo: Party Central Milan, 27 March 2023 – Make way for the fastest blue hedgehog in the world! After the announcement of Sonic Origins™ Plus

Source: SAW via PLAION