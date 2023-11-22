PLAION announces that Sonic will be among the protagonists of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023to be held from 24 to 26 November. In fact, the company has planned many initiatives dedicated to the blue hedgehog, which we can find in the stand M25 P34 in pavilion 11.

Not only will it be possible try Sonic Superstars thanks to many gaming stations, but the famous mascot will be present in various time slots to take lots of photos with his fans.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

PLAION invites all visitors to Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023 to meet Sonic and his friends PLAIONdeveloper, publisher, distributor and global leader in entertainment is happy to announce that the celebrations for the release of Sonic Superstarsavailable from October 17th in physical and digital versions on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series There are still many surprises waiting for fans of the most beloved blue hedgehog of all time stand M25 P34In the pavilion 11to Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023which will be held from 24 to 26 October at Milan Rho Fair. Those who can’t wait to get their hands on Sonic’s latest adventure will be able to run at full speed at the PLAION stand, where they will find various stations to enjoy Sonic SuperstarsThe 2D platformer with 3D graphics by SEGA®, acclaimed by critics and audiences. Furthermore, the November 25th and 26thgive her 3:00 to 4:00 pmSonic Superstars will be celebrated with some very special encounters: some of Sonic’s friends, in fact, will return to visit all his fans, to share special moments together. Below is the calendar of Meet & Greet with the talents waiting for you at the stand PLAION M25 P34 in Hall 11: To participate in the Meet & Greet, all you have to do is show up at the PLAION stand at the indicated time and stand in the queue dedicated to special meetings with the talents. Fans will be able to enter in order of arrival, subject to availability. But it doesn’t end here! Even the guest of honor, Sonic himself, decided to join the celebrations to have fun and take lots of selfies with all his fans! It will be possible to meet him every afternoon from 24 to 26 November, at the PLAION stand, at the following times: 12:00 am – 12:30 am

2:00 pm – 2:30 pm

3:00 pm –3:30 pm

4:00pm – 4:30pm

5:00pm – 5:30pm

6:00pm – 6:30pm PLAION awaits you at its stand, to meet Sonic and his friends from 24 to 26 November during Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023! To stay up to date on Sonic the Hedgehog™, follow Sonic on Twitter, InstagramAnd TikToklike itFacebookand subscribe to the channelTwitch And YouTube. For more information, visit sonicsuperstars.com.

Source: PLAION