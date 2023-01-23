Sonic originally it was not a hedgehog: SEGA character co-creator Naoto Ohshima showed off some surprising ones on Twitter initial drafts for the concept that then evolved, becoming precisely the Sonic the Hedgehog that we all know.

Waiting for the second wave of content for Sonic in 2023, after the most important year for the series, we therefore discover that the project should have been called Twin Stars and was supposed to feature two young twin brothers.

Differentiated only by the color of their hair and clothes, the two characters would have run within the platform-style levels and faced various enemies, but this concept was later modified, clearly in collaboration with Yuji Naka, recently arrested for insider trading.

As can be seen in the sketches, the one that appears in the sky should have been the villain of the game, Thirteen: his long nose is basically the only thing that the authors have kept for the character of Doctor Robotnik, while the dream setting is been set aside for later use.

Ohshima answered various questions from his followers, explaining that the Twin Stars concept was created to deliver a mascot to SEGA, a need that the Japanese company felt especially after the great success of Super Mario.