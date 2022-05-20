Do you remember the first trailer of the movie Sonic? To the fans that version of the blue hedgehog just did not go down and following the many complaints they opted to change the appearance of the protagonist.

But now the “bad” version of Sonic has made a special appearance in the film “Cip & Ciop Special Agents“At the beginning of the film, while Cip is at a convention, Sonic ‘ugly’ has his own booth, along with Lumière from Beauty and the Beast and Tigra from the 90s Avengers cartoon.

Sonic in this scene keeps saying to Dale: “They’ll like me for who I am, not like the last time when the internet took a look at my human teeth and they flunked me … Oh, they’re laughing at me. I know you can’t hurt my feelings if I’m involved in the joke“. Here is the scene below.

The reboot of Cip & Ciop Special Agents does not yet have a release date, but it should still arrive this year.

Source: Eurogamer