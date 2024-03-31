Paramount Pictures has revealed that filming for the third Sonic movie have been completed. As you can see below, the information was shared via Jeff Fowler, aka the director.

We remind you that the announcement of a third Sonic film took place in 2022. In the USA Sonic The 3rd film will be available from December 20th, while in Italy will be released in theaters from January 1, 2025.

We also remind you that the Knuckles TV series will arrive in April, consisting of six episodes.