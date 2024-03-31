Paramount Pictures has revealed that filming for the third Sonic movie have been completed. As you can see below, the information was shared via Jeff Fowler, aka the director.
We remind you that the announcement of a third Sonic film took place in 2022. In the USA Sonic The 3rd film will be available from December 20th, while in Italy will be released in theaters from January 1, 2025.
We also remind you that the Knuckles TV series will arrive in April, consisting of six episodes.
What is Sonic The Movie 3 about?
Sonic Movie 3 will see the return of Sonic, Tails and Knuckles for another adventure, with Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik once again as the antagonist. In the meantime, as anticipated in the post-credits scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, too Shadow the Hedgehog will have an important role: the film will be inspired by Sonic Adventure 2 from 2001 and Shadow the Hedgehog from 2005.
