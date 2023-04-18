













D.According to the Variety site, the actor Idris Elba will return to give his voice to the echidna in English. He is joined by Adam Pally in his role as Wade Whipple, the deputy we saw in both Sonic movies. The plot will focus on both, with the reddish hero teaching the policeman the way to become a brave warrior.

Other cast members announced include actors Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor and Rory McCann.. It was also announced that Tika Sumpter will return as a guest in the role of Maddie, Tom’s wife.

The events of the Knuckles series will take place between Sonic 2 and 3. It will also be one of the first expansions of the blue hedgehog cinematic universe. Perhaps with the arrival of the closing of the trilogy they will present us with more ideas of where the franchise will go. Are you excited that Knuckles has his own series?

What do we know about Sonic 3?

Of course, the Knuckles series is not the only thing that fans of the hedgehog can look forward to in the coming years. Sonic 3 is already on the way with a premiere scheduled for December 20, 2024. There is still a long time to see it, but we already have a little information.

Source: Paramount Pictures.

The tape will feature the return of Ben Schwartz as the English voice of the hedgehog. The script will have the same writers as the previous ones, who already predicted the appearance of Shadow. Unfortunately it is very likely that Jim Carrey will not return as Dr. Robotnik due to his intentions to retire from acting. If this happens, the production team said that they would not recast the character. Do you think it’s necessary or will Shadow’s villainy be enough?

