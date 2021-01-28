It sounds like it’s the end of Roger Craig Smith’s stint as Sonic the Hedgehog – at least according to a slightly vague Twitter post.

Earlier today Smith tweeted “10 years had been an amazing run”, adding some blue hearts and hedgehog emojis to give a little hint as to what the post was about. “Much love to the fans who’ve been so kind, it’s been an honor,” he added. “Onward to new zones!” We’ve asked Sega for comment.

The voice actor has played Sonic the Hedgehog since 2010, including Sonic’s appearances in the Wreck-it-Ralph films. He did not voice Sonic in the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog film, however. That job went to Ben Schwartz.

He’s also known for playing Ezio Auditore da Firenze in the Assassin’s Creed series, Chris Redfield in the Resident Evil series, Mirage in Apex Legends, and Batman in Batman: Arkham Oranges.