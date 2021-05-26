Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Roger Craig Smith has surprised fans by announcing he’ll once again be voicing the iconic character, four months after Sega confirmed his departure.

Smith – whose other notable video game roles have included Ezio Auditore da Firenze in the Assassin’s Creed series, Chris Redfield in the Resident Evil series, Batman in Batman: Arkham Oranges, and Mirage in Apex Legends – had voiced Sonic since 2010, even lending his vocal talents to the character in the Wreck-it-Ralph films.

However, back in January, Smith tweeted, “Welp, 10 years was an amazing run. Onward to new zones!”, Alongside an image of a broken blue heart. Sega later confirmed what fans had already suspected, announcing Smith’s departure from the Sonic role.

I can’t fully express my gratitude for the @sonic_hedgehog crew and community.? I hope to honor your support and passion as I’m officially back voicing #SonicTheHedgehog in games. Can’t wait for ya to see what we have planned! THANK YOU … from the bottom of my blue heart.? pic.twitter.com/KOLi2MJnUi – Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) May 26, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Now, though, just four months later, Smith has unexpectedly announced his return. “I can’t fully express my gratitude for the @sonic_hedgehog crew and community,” he wrote on Twitter, “I hope to honor your support and passion as I’m officially back voicing in games.”

Precisely what caused the U-turn is unclear but it looks like Smith – with his now mended big blue heart – will be the video game voice of Sonic for the foreseeable future.

25 Sonic Mania Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed.

As for Sonic stalwarts Colleen O’Shaughnessey and Cindy Robinson, who voiced Tails and Amy Rose respectively – and who also suggested they’d been given the chop alongside Smith – there’s no word yet on whether they’ll also be reprising their roles.

Of course, all this Sonic the Hedgehog excitement occurs just one day before Sega’s Sonic-themed 30th anniversary livestream, which promises a first look at a number of upcoming “projects, partnerships, and events”. Perhaps we’ll hear more from Smith and pals then.