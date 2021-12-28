In case any of you are unaware of this, LEGO and SEGA had previously announced that a design of Sonic the Hedgehog from Viv Grannell presented through the initiative LEGO Ideas had been marked for production. Now LEGO has finally revealed the actual product: the set LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone. The set includes over 1,000 pieces and will be on sale from 1 January at the figure of $ 69.99.

The official version of the set includes specifically 1,125 pieces and five minifigure in total: Sonic, Crabmeat, Moto Bug, Dr. Eggman and Phantom Ruby. There are also 10 boxes of rings and a Technic lever to trigger Sonic and all the other characters in the set.

Behind the project is the aforementioned Viv Grannell, passionate about the Sonic franchise who created her design as a presentation for the LEGO Ideas platform, a LEGO initiative that takes new ideas that have been imagined and voted on by fans and transforms them into reality. Grannell in a recent interview said the following:

Sonic fans are incredibly powerful and I dare say they don’t get enough credit for the energy that drives them. I didn’t think any of this could be a possibility before it actually happened, but it was absolutely great, there’s nothing to be said about it.

LEGO designer Sam Johnson, who turned the approved proposal into an official set, said the following:

Almost anyone who has enjoyed video games at any level in the past 30 years knows and loves Sonic and has probably walked the unforgettable Green Hill Zone with him. We designed this set to be as colorful and fun as the in-game version of the Green Hill Zone, so we filled it with tons of references.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set will be available starting from January 1st via the LEGO Stores and online on the LEGO website for $ 69.99.