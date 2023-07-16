They may arrive soon reboot or remake of some classics of SAW included Sonic The Hedgehog . This was said by Yukio Sugino, president and COO of the company, in an interview granted to the Japanese magazine Famitsu, who pointed his finger in particular at the blue hedgehog for a potential reboot.

Sonic starting from scratch?

The question came up when the interviewer asked about Samba De Amigo: Party Central, a revival of the 1999 rhythm game to be released on August 29, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.

In the question, the interviewer referred to the game as a reboot, but Sugino corrected him stating, “in my mind it’s not a reboot, but a new game in the series.” Sugino then immediately went on to talk about Sonic Superstars, whose release date is not yet known, stating that it will be a “return to 2D action” and that “even if it is a new game, I would also like to introduce some style measures reboot.”

According to Sugino, SEGA is always considering reboots and remakes of its own intellectual properties, which however must be programmed at the right time, depending on the intellectual property itself. Of course, Sonic is the intellectual property most weighed from this point of view, because it is central to the company’s business: “Sonic” is also the flagship IP of SEGA and, in parallel with the new game, we are considering reboots or remakes.

Naturally Sugino’s words shouldn’t be taken as an announcement, but as a resolution for Sonic’s future. Meanwhile, we await the new chapters of the series, which is following various directions, as seen with Sonic Frontiers.