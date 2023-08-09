SAW he revealed Fast Friends Forevera new campaign linked to the beloved universe of Sonic the Hedgehog. Starting today and throughout the summer, the software house will release comics, animated shorts on YouTube and many other initiatives dedicated to the most famous blue hedgehog in the world.

We leave you now with a trailer of the campaign, under which you can discover all the initiatives planned thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

SEGA unveils its first Fast campaign. Friends. forever. in honor of Sonic, his friends and his fans With the power of teamwork, we can do anything! Today SEGA launched the new campaign Fast. Friends. forever. to celebrate the incredible community of Sonic The Hedgehog fans. Over the years, Sonic has not only run lightning fast, but has also laid the foundation for important ideals such as friendship, teamwork, inspiration and loyalty. The initiative Fast. Friends. forever. was designed to show how Sonic and his friends live by these principles in and out of games. To kick off the campaign Fast. Friends. forever. We’ve created an exciting launch trailer that includes original music to celebrate the theme of friendship and our fans. Watch the supersonic launch trailer HERE. Countryside Fast. Friends. forever. will run throughout the summer with a variety of community events and initiatives, including: A comic series in a four-panel format, curated by the Sonic friends community and featuring various talented artists from around the world. The first issue comes out today, August 8th. You can look forward to another 14 releases in the coming months;

The Sonic Symphony World Tour, featuring Sonic and his friends alongside famous songs from the games, including Sonic Superstars out this fall. It will make stops in Los Angeles, London and many other cities. Find more details on dates and locations HERE;

TailsTube season 2, featuring Sonic’s two-tailed buddy, Tails, and lots of new stories; A dedicated website showcasing all campaign activity along with character bios, highlights, digital comics and additional content. You can find out more details HERE. There will be more initiatives coming soon, so check the Sonic The Hedgehog website and Sonic social channels often for future updates.

