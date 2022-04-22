Nintendo has added three more “power-packed” Sega Genesis games to its Switch Online expansion pack. So, put your feet up and enjoy a nostalgic trip back through time thanks to Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball, Shining Force 2 and Space Harrier 2.

Sharing a trailer of what is new, Nintendo invited fans to, “relive some of the iconic games that defined Sega Genesis.”

So, what can you expect from Nintendo’s latest offering of retro games?

Well, Sonic the hedgehog Spinball sees everyone’s favorite spikey blue boy giving us his own version of pinball. Players will have to bounce around the screen in a bid to gather the Chaos Emeralds and save four worlds from the evil deeds of Dr. Robotnik.

Meanwhile, Shining Force 2 gives a focus to strategic combat. It’s a sort of Zelda meets Final Fantasy situation, with a chiptune soundtrack that will immediately transport you back to the glory days of the 90s.

Finally, Space Harrier 2 will send players flying through the titular Harrier’s “cosmic gate” and into Fantasy Land. Here, they will find that this land has become overcome (once again) by mysterious invaders. Only Harrier can stop them and save the world from these malicious intruders.

Last month additionally saw Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug 2 and Mappy-Land come to NSO.