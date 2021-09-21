An original copy of Sonic the Hedgehog for Sega Mega Drive was sold at a price of $ 430,500. Not only is this a new record for a Sonic game, it is also the historic record for a Sega Mega Drive game. This game had also received a WATA rating.

WATA is a company that evaluates the quality of a copy of a video game, but it has also become notorious for the accusations of manipulation and insider trading. The co-founder recently sold a series of games on eBay via aliases, according to a report.

The sale of this copy of Sonic the Hedgehog also attracted the attention of Yuji Naka, co-creator of the blue porcupine. The man also asked if it happened to be a fraud.

Last month, however, Super Mario Bros. was sold for 2 million dollars: it is the new world record for a game.