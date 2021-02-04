Sonic the Hedgehog is getting an official Lego set featuring Sega’s iconic mascot and his Green Hill Zone.

The set’s design was created by 24-year-old UK Sega fan Viv Grannell, who uploaded it to the Lego’s Ideas platform. The response to her idea was positive, and Lego then got in touch.

Here’s how it looks:

Inspired by Sonic Mania’s version of the Green Hill Zone, the idea will now be taken forward by Lego and Sega and finalized – a process which often sees a few design tweaks – before going on sale.

“I’ve been invested in the world of Sonic for almost my entire life, and it’s such a perfect fit for the Lego system that I spent about a year rallying support for it to happen,” Grannell said. “Having 10,000 people back my design was overwhelming enough, even with friends and family behind me, but having it be selected for further development was the most exciting secret I have ever had to keep!”

This isn’t the first time Sonic has appeared in Lego form. The blue blur previously starred in toys-to-life franchise Lego Dimensions, with his own minifigure first becoming available then. Mario, meanwhile, has helped launch an entire range of sets featuring Nintendo characters from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Sonic the Hedgehog celebrates his 30th anniversary in June – perhaps we’ll hear more on availability around then.