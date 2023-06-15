Five new cast members have been confirmed for Sega and Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog TV spinoff Knuckles.

As reported by DeadlineCary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel have now joined the project.

Which characters they’re playing remains unknown.

Sonic Superstars – Announce Trailer

The actors will join Idris Elba and Adam Pally reprising their roles as Knuckles and Wade Whipple respectively, while Tika Sumpter will return as Maddie.

Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann will also be involved in an as yet unknown role.

Christopher Lloyd is, of course, best known for playing Doc in the Back to the Future films, while Stockard Channing played Rizzo in the 1978 film Grease.

Cary Elwes, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel have a whole host of TV, film and animation credits between them.

So who will these actors be playing?

Could we see the Chaotix crew make an appearance? Mighty the Armadillo, Espio the Chameleon, Vector the Crocodile, and Charmy Bee all joined Knuckles in the 1995 Sega 32X game. But that’s four new characters and five new actors.

Could Rouge the Bat be part of the story? We know the next film will introduce Shadow the Hedgehog (McCann, is that you?) so perhaps Rouge will be there to add to the Sonic Adventure 2 narrative? The TV series is set to take place between the recent film and the next one (slated for December 2024).

But we also know the story will involve Knuckles training Wade to be his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. Perhaps, then, these actors will be brand new characters from Angel Island.

Knuckles doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but is set for late 2023 on Paramount+.