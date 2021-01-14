Sega is bringing Sonic the Hedgehog to Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, its excellent second crack at everyone’s favorite puzzle game.

The iconic blue mascot will be added to the game today via a new update. Three other characters, a boss rush mode, new item cards and more background music are also included.

There’s a new music track just for Sonic, too: Tropical Resort – Act 1.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 launched just before Christmas for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X.

A follow-up to the original Puyo Puyo Tetris, it includes a full new story campaign and four-player online multiplayer, plus all offline modes from the original game and a skill battle mode with gameplay-changing effects. If you haven’t picked it up yet, maybe Sonic can convince you?