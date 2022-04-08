The director of the films of Sonic the Hedgehog he said he’d like to make a film adaptation of Super Smash Brosbut admits that its production would be somewhat problematic.

During an interview with Jeff Fowler he was asked how he would feel working on a film adaptation of Super Smash Bros with the version of Sonic as the main character. To which Fowler replied: “Nothing would make me happier than throwing all the characters into a battle royale and making a great Smash Bros. movie.“.

The director then goes on to mention the logistics of such a large crossover saying: “It would probably require some work on the part of the lawyers before that could happen“That doesn’t mean Fowler is against the idea, as he also added on the subject:”Putting Mario and Sonic in the ring, I mean, everyone would be dying to see them, right?“.

Source: VGC