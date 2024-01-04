The McDonald's Happy Meal is not only a package that all children want for nuggets, but it is also a way to get collectible products that we cannot find anywhere else. In the past we've seen Pokémon and Mario fans go crazy to get their hands on one of these special pieces, and Now the time has come for the community of Sonic joins this trend.

That's right, starting next February 6, 2024, the McDonald's Happy Meal will have a special Sonic the Hedgehog toy. Total, 12 unique toys will be on sale. Some of these involve attaching Sonic to a hoverboard, there are sticker sheets, there will be puzzles available, and much more. However, this offer will only be available in the UK, at least for the time being.

Fortunately, this is not all, as the Happy Meals will include a special QR code. When you scan it, We will be transported to a Sonic mobile game where we will have to collect rings as quickly as possible. At the moment it is unknown if this title will be available to the general public, or if it will only be accessible through McDonald's.

We can only wait and see if these 12 Happy Meal toys reach other countries with McDonald's or not. In related topics, sales of Sonic Superstars. Likewise, the release date of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Editor's Note:

As much as McDonald's products are collectible, the quality of these toys always leaves a lot to be desired. On this occasion, it seems that not all of the 12 toys and collectibles are worth much, so I don't think any fan from Mexico will be very disappointed by not seeing these products in our country.

Via: Siliconera.