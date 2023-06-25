Finished the recent Sonic Central 2023that’s it SAW offers us the usual recap of all the upcoming news dedicated to the fastest blue hedgehog in the entire videogame panorama. In fact, during the course of the live broadcast, there was talk of the upcoming title Sonic Superstars, which will be able to count on a DLC the collaboration with LEGOthen passing through SONIC FRONTIERS and the new update, and concluding with Samba de Amigo and other titles that will be able to count on themed content Sonic The Hedgehog.

There was also a lot of talk about the extra-videogame collaborations, and the symphonic concert which from September 2023 until March 2024 will stop in various cities around the world (yes, obviously except in Italy!).

Let’s find out together the news of the live through the official press release!

It’s time to celebrate big! Today, to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog’s 32nd birthday, SEGA organized the third sonic central annual, a virtual event dedicated to fans, broadcast live on the channels YouTube And Twitch by Sonic the Hedgehog. New details have been provided about the upcoming launch of Sonic Superstars and the update of Sonic Frontiers “for Sonic’s birthday party”. New venues and dates for the concert tour were also announced during the live stream Sonic Symphonydetails on the new collaboration with LEGO And Crocsas well as various events for the San Diego Comic-Con and more. Below you will find a summary of the Sonic game news discussed in the stream. Sonic Superstars – Get ready for the reimagining of classic Sonic in Sonic Superstars, coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems and PC later this year. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy in this new game that combines the classic supersonic 2D platformer Sonic with new graphics, new zones, new powers and new abilities. Players can team up with friends in local co-op for up to four players, or battle it out in local or online battle modes. Additionally, Sonic and LEGO have teamed up for an edgy DLC where fans will soon be able to experience the adventures of Blue Lightning in brick form, with the free LEGO Sonic skin! Fans who pre-order Sonic Superstars they will also have access to a special skin that transforms Eggman into LEGO Eggman! For more details, please visit sonicsuperstars. com.

San Diego Comic-Con – Try the Sonic Pop-Up Restaurant Experience and enjoy SDCC like the blue hedgehog would, with Sonic-themed dishes, daily activations at Sonic locations, and more! The fun doesn’t end there! Over the coming months, SEGA will be working with several partners to release a variety of new Sonic-branded items, including the following. legos – Build, create and play as Sonic, Tails, Amy and Dr. Eggman in levels you love, featuring Sonic’s Speed ​​Ball, iconic Green Hill Zone level, newly announced Eggman’s Robot Death Egg and more !

Source: SAW via Plaion