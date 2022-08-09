Surprise announced release date from Sonic The Hedgehog 3the third film set in the narrative universe of the SEGA mascot: December 20, 2024. The information was given directly from the official account of the series and confirmed by Paramount Pictures.

The making of a third film dedicated to Sonic had been known since February, when it was announced by the production company. Now we also know when we will be able to see it in theaters. Considering the success of the two previous films, the news of the production of a sequel did not really surprise anyone. Sonic 1 has in fact grossed $ 319.7 million globally, while Sonic 2 has gone further to reach $ 401.8 million globally. Together the two films grossed $ 721.58 million.

It seems that for SEGA, which has always intensively exploited the character born in the early 90s, in the Mega Drive era, Sonic still represents the strongest franchise among the many in its possession. After all, he is also very active in the world of video games. Just recently the Sonic Origins collection was launched, while Sonic, Tails and Knuckles will appear in the hit Fall Guys. There is also a new 3D title in development, Sonic Frontiers, which aims to modernize the series by bringing it into an open world.

Also considering some valuable works made by independent developers, Sonic fans have something to be happy about.