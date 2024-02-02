Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will arrive at the end of 2024, more precisely on December 20, and the official account of the film has published a teaser trailer to show the final version of the title. Unfortunately that's all there is to it, in the sense that we see practically nothing of the film.

However, the title itself gives a fairly explicit hint about the rumored presence of Shadow in history. Where? In the coloring of the same, the tones of which are incredibly reminiscent of those of the character. Furthermore, the music that accompanies the formation of the logo is a remix of Live & Learn from Sonic Adventure 2, which had Shadow as a co-star.

A third clue is in the text of the post in which the teaser was published, which is also very explicit, in which we can read: “You all thought I was finished, but I waited underground. What you have seen so far is just a #shadow of what will happen…” We left the hashtag in English so as not to lose the play on words and the reference. Let's see the video: