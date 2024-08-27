After two successful adventures on the big screen, many are eagerly awaiting the first official look at Sonic the Hedgehog 3the next film starring SEGA’s blue hedgehog. In this way, Today the trailer for the next live action adaptation of Sonic has been sharedwhich will feature the participation of a character loved by fans.

With a release planned for the end of the year, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 takes inspiration from one of the most beloved games in the series, Sonic Adventure 2since in addition to the characters we all already know, this film will introduce us to Shadow the Hedgehog. In this way, We can see this rivalry in action in the first trailer for the film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 It will hit theaters on December 20, 2024and it could well be the most successful film in this trilogy. In related topics, this is what the collector’s edition of Sonic x Shadow Generations. Likewise, they want to make another Sonic RPG.

Author’s Note:

I can’t wait to see this movie in theaters. The first two are good children’s films that all fans can appreciate, but the possibility of hearing Live and Learn or Escape from the City in a movie theater is something I’m excited about.

Via: Paramount